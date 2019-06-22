February 16, 1942 -June 20, 2019 Norma Jean lived a life full speed ahead. She's dancing and rejoicing in heaven now. A celebration of her life will be held on June 29th at Hidden Springs Resort at 16 Clyde Rhodus Rd., Tylertown, Mississippi, 39667. It will be a food and fellowship. Please instead of funeral flowers bring landscape flowers to make a memorial garden in memory of her. She attended Lanier Baptist Church where she was always loved. We would like to thank Slaughter Fire Department for always being there to help. Michelle Davis and Tanga Hollins for helping us to take care of Mamaw. She leaves behind 3 children John Butler, Patricia Dillon, Tammy Travis. Her ex-husband John Butler Sr. 2 sisters Tinsey Deblanc, Penny Cook. 9 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Rock Gibbs, her parents James and Murial Coon. 2 brothers Buddy and Roger Coon. 1 grand baby Gracie Travis.