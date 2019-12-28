Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Henderson Andrews. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 3:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Memorial service 4:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Henderson Andrews passed away in her home on December 20, 2019. She was born August 17, 1928, in Port Arthur, Texas. In 1948, she married Bill Andrews, of Waco, TX. They lived in Port Arthur until they moved their family to Baton Rouge in 1972. They had the good fortune to purchase a home that was surrounded by wonderful neighbors. Norma graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Port Arthur, Texas and Port Arthur College. While her children were in school, she was active in the Texas PTA and was presented with an award from the state organization. She was interested in family history and genealogy. Norma held offices in the Britt Bailey Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and was an adult leader of the Henry Cochran Chapter, Children of the Republic of Texas, a past Regent of the Heirome Gaines Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and an active member of the Joanna Waddill Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy. Bill and Norma were also members of the Red Stick Chapter American Ex-Prisoners of War. She treasured the friendships formed through these organizations. Norma is survived by her children Norma Lynne Andrews Drummond, William Matthew Andrews and John Mark Andrews, grandchildren Justin Matthew Andrews, Christin Leigh Andrews Dove, Victoria Bourgeois-Stegmann, Jonathan Andrews Drummond, Hanna Victoria Jean Andrews, Carl William Sten Andrews, five great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 55 years, her parents Parry James Henderson, Sr. and Willie Belle Griffith Henderson, her sister Willybe Henderson Crawford and brothers, P. J. Henderson, Jr. and Malcolm Vernon Henderson. Her paternal grandparents were James Anderson Henderson and Mary Allen (Allie) Nelson Henderson. Her maternal grandparents were William Griffith and Eleanor (Ellen) Vaughan Griffith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice. Memorial Service, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, January 11, 2020, at 4:30 P.M. Visitation, 3:00 P.M.

