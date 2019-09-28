Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Nugent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Nugent, 57, passed away in her home on September 22, 2019 as a result of a heart attack caused by juvenile diabetes. She was a happy and loving sister and friend who will be terribly missed by her family and friends. She was born January 27, 1962 in Baton Rouge, LA and lived most of her life in Baton Rouge. She attended LSU and was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. Norma was always a very petite person with a huge heart-warming smile for anyone that crossed her path. She was married twice but remained single the last four years of her life. She worked for several years until she became disabled from diabetes. Her passions were cooking, crafting, gardening and a love of all animals, especially dogs. Any stray animal that wandered to her home was always welcomed, cared for and loved. She enjoyed meeting people and always found a special way to leave a memorable imprint on their heart with either a hand-crafted gift, homemade cookies, or a plant from her garden. Her favorite color was pink and she always surrounded herself with touches of pink in her home and could often be found wearing hints of pink. Her favorite song was "Goodbye Norma Jean" by Elton John. She is survived by two sisters, Pamela Nugent McInnes and husband Bond McInnes of Hahira, GA; Catherine Nugent Mire and husband Mark Mire of Broussard, LA; a niece and spouse, Megan McInnes and Rachel Harder of Denver, CO; and four nephews, Benjamin McInnes and Andrew McInnes and fiancé, Taylor Lund of Hahira, GA and Nicholas Mire and Christopher Mire of Broussard, LA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Nugent of Baton Rouge; beloved parents, Major Paul Nugent and Jean Craik Nugent, of Baton Rouge; and grandparents, James and Margaret Nugent of Alexandria, LA and Joseph and Catherine Craik of Scotland, UK. Norma requested cremation of her remains with no memorial service. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Juvenile Diabetes Association. Norma Jean Nugent, 57, passed away in her home on September 22, 2019 as a result of a heart attack caused by juvenile diabetes. She was a happy and loving sister and friend who will be terribly missed by her family and friends. She was born January 27, 1962 in Baton Rouge, LA and lived most of her life in Baton Rouge. She attended LSU and was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. Norma was always a very petite person with a huge heart-warming smile for anyone that crossed her path. She was married twice but remained single the last four years of her life. She worked for several years until she became disabled from diabetes. Her passions were cooking, crafting, gardening and a love of all animals, especially dogs. Any stray animal that wandered to her home was always welcomed, cared for and loved. She enjoyed meeting people and always found a special way to leave a memorable imprint on their heart with either a hand-crafted gift, homemade cookies, or a plant from her garden. Her favorite color was pink and she always surrounded herself with touches of pink in her home and could often be found wearing hints of pink. Her favorite song was "Goodbye Norma Jean" by Elton John. She is survived by two sisters, Pamela Nugent McInnes and husband Bond McInnes of Hahira, GA; Catherine Nugent Mire and husband Mark Mire of Broussard, LA; a niece and spouse, Megan McInnes and Rachel Harder of Denver, CO; and four nephews, Benjamin McInnes and Andrew McInnes and fiancé, Taylor Lund of Hahira, GA and Nicholas Mire and Christopher Mire of Broussard, LA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Nugent of Baton Rouge; beloved parents, Major Paul Nugent and Jean Craik Nugent, of Baton Rouge; and grandparents, James and Margaret Nugent of Alexandria, LA and Joseph and Catherine Craik of Scotland, UK. Norma requested cremation of her remains with no memorial service. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Juvenile Diabetes Association. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close