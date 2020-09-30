Norma Jean Schilling Allen, 64, resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Norma Jean retired after a long career with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections probation/parole. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two daughters, Kristy Hanna and Shelly Carter (Jason F); her grandchildren, Jordan Hanna, Krislyn Pratt, and Rylee Carter, sisters; Virginia McCrory (John), Pauline Zimmerman, and bonus sister Linda Fleming. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tincy Warren Schilling; brother, CJ; sister, Katherline Howard; and husband, John Allen. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday October 2, 2020 from 8:00am until Celebration of Life Service at 10:00am, conducted by Pastor Mark Carroll. Interment will follow at Azalea Rest in Zachary. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealaefuneral.com.