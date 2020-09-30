1/1
Norma Jean Schilling Allen
Norma Jean Schilling Allen, 64, resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Norma Jean retired after a long career with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections probation/parole. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two daughters, Kristy Hanna and Shelly Carter (Jason F); her grandchildren, Jordan Hanna, Krislyn Pratt, and Rylee Carter, sisters; Virginia McCrory (John), Pauline Zimmerman, and bonus sister Linda Fleming. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tincy Warren Schilling; brother, CJ; sister, Katherline Howard; and husband, John Allen. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday October 2, 2020 from 8:00am until Celebration of Life Service at 10:00am, conducted by Pastor Mark Carroll. Interment will follow at Azalea Rest in Zachary. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealaefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
