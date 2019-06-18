Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Joan (Pryor) Abed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Abed, 85, beloved mother and grandmother, born Norma Joan Pryor in Rayne, LA May 26, 1934, passed away June 11, 2019, in her home in Baton Rouge. She graduated salutatorian from Jennings High School and was a member of St. John's Methodist Church since 1964. She was a veteran of the US Air Force serving as an aerial photo interpreter specialist during the Korean War. After receiving a degree in English from McNeese State University, she moved to Baton Rouge in 1964 and attended Louisiana State University where she received bachelor's and master's degrees in both Math and Social Welfare. Her career was in service as a social worker, probation and parole officer, and Louisiana State Planning Specialist, retiring in 1987. She is survived by her sons, Nicholas Cardona, and Michael Abed, his wife Cindy, one daughter, Monique Champagne, granddaughters Sara Champagne and Alaina Abed, grandson Braedon Abed, brother Leslie Kenneth Pryor, one niece, Robyn White, her husband Jay, and their son Rendon, one nephew Troy Pryor and his daughter Dorthea. She is also survived by many loving cousins and friends and will be sorely missed. She was known as dedicated to service and as a community participant. For many years she baked delicious bread and delivered it often still warm, as a ministry for her church. She was patriotic and family-oriented. Being interested in genealogy and family history, she coordinated and wrote volumes on the subject. Along with her close friend and cousin Eric Pryor, together they planned and produced large family reunions in which several generations would get together and have a great time enjoying great food and family-performed Cajun music. There was plenty of dancing as well. She enjoyed working at the voting polls and volunteering at the USS Kidd. She was known as a striking beauty with green eyes and as a great and graceful dancer. She taught dances of many types for Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Her former husband, Ali Zia Abed, aka Mick (Heywood) Abed, creator, producer and performer-DJ of WYNK's Cajun Fais Do-Do, were friends for life since age 12. His death preceded hers one year ago. As per her request, her body was donated to LSU New Orleans Medical School research in hopes of contributing to finding a cure for rheumatoid arthritis. Also per her request, there will be no funeral planned, but memorial services are being planned by family and friends. Her favorite charities to which she contributed are mentioned here: s Project, , and . The family would like to express special thanks to Liz Guillory, Sibyl Holliday, and Julia Morgan, loving caretakers and friends. 