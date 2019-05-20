Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Norma Lee Herrington Martin, 72, formerly of Baton Rouge, LA will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Labby Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Norma Lee Martin was born on Sunday, January 05, 1947 in DeRidder, LA and passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, LA. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for many years and was retired from LSU where she worked as a librarian. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Library Science from McNeese State University and a Master's degree in Library Science from LSU. Throughout her 30 plus year career as a librarian at her beloved LSU, she served in a number of positions including Head of the Catalog Department and Chairperson of the Task Force for the Renovation of Hill Memorial Library. She was a member of and served in multiple capacities for the following library associations: Southeastern Library Association, Louisiana Library Association, LAMA, ALCTS, American Library Association, and the Association of College and Research Libraries. Her love of reading and books was evidenced by the extensive collection of books she maintained in her personal library. Norma was an avid LSU fan and she faithfully followed the Tigers for many years. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Herrington and Essie Floye Nichols Herrington of DeRidder, LA, and a special aunt, Mary Lois Nichols Dameron of Port Allen, LA. She is survived by two brothers, Rob Herrington and wife Jeanine of Clayton, LA, and brother, Jon Lester Herrington of Brusly, LA; two nieces, Arden Virginia Herrington and Charles Lewis of Chicago, IL, and Elizabeth Herrington Hains and husband Julian of Lafayette, LA; three nephews, Jacob Charles Herrington and wife Karey of Benton, LA, Jon Morgan Herrington of Zachary, LA and Patrick Norman Herrington of Brusly, LA; four great-nieces, Blakely Nicole Herrington, Allie Elizabeth Herrington, Amelia Noelle Hains, Charlotte Nora Hains; and one great nephew, Luke Matthew Herrington. Norma is also survived by a number of cousins and her special and beloved friends, "The DeRidder Girls" and special friend and caregiver Dana Lacombe. The family extends a very deep and heartfelt thanks to her special caregiver, Jessica. Also, our appreciation goes to Celeste and Jackie for their caring assistance. The family also thanks the staff at Camelot Leisure Living, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Affiliated Heart2Heart Homecare and the staff at Riverland Medical Center. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019

