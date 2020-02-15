Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Mae Lee Seymour. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Hollywood Cemetery McComb , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee. Isaiah 41:13 KJV. Norma Mae Lee Seymour, 87 years old, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 13, 2020. She entered this world on October 24, 1932, born to Aretus "Reatie" and Emma "Mae" Lee, in McComb, MS. Norma was a member of First Baptist Church of Baker. She worked and retired as a secretary for the State of Louisiana after 27 years of service. Norma is survived by her nephews, Dr. Steven E. Lee and wife, Paddy Lee, Dr. Charles I. Lee, and Stuart T. Lee and wife, Susan Lee; and nieces, Susan Elaine "Sissie" Lee and partner, Dee DeMontluzin, and Celeste L. Henley and husband, Keldon Henley; and sister-in-law, Helen Seymour Pennington. Norma is preceded in death by her husband William Reynolds "Bill" Seymour; father, Aretus Eugene "Reatie" Lee ; mother, Emma "Mae" Thomas Lee; and brothers, James Reatie Lee and wife, Jeannette M. Lee and Charles Edward Lee and wife, Wyema Pennington "Sue" Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery, in McComb, Mississippi.

