Norma Mclin Hood
Norma McLIn Hood passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was 92 years old. Graveside service will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Red Oak Cemetery 28760 Red Oak Rd, Livingston, La. at 11:00 am. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Javis and Kelly Wheat and Son and daughter-in-law Clifton and Brenda Hood; Sisters, June McLin Dedon and Glenice McLin Story; Grandchildren, Janine W. Hayden (Michael), Derek Hood (Tonita), Suzanne McDaniel and Bryan Wheat (Leslie); Great Grandchildren, Keli Hayden, Mason Hood, Jace Hood, Katie McDaniel and Madeline McDaniel and Great-Great Grandson Maverick Pinkerton. Special nephew, Terry Hutchinson (Sharon); numerous nieces and nephews and friends, and partner in crime Norma W. Page; She is preceded in death by her Parents, Charles and Eby Watts McLin and her sister, Magdalene McLin Chambers. Arrangements by McLin and Manley Funeral Home, Walker, La.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Red Oak Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
