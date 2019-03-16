Norma Nadeau age 75 "went home" on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Robert Nadeau and her only sibling John Wingo. She is also survived by her four children; Larry, Theresa, Freda, and Crissie. She is survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Agape Baptist Church on Monday the 18th from 10:00am until 12:00pm with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
