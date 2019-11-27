Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Richard Pierce. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Richard Pierce, 81 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2019 at her residence in White Castle. She entered this world on January 31, 1938, born to Ivy and Effie Richard, in Port Barre, LA. Norma attended Foster Road Baptist Church. Norma is survived by her three daughters and son in-law, Donna and Edward ""Mouse"" Landry, of White Castle, Wanda Weimer, of Walker, LA, and Carol Martello, of St. Francisville; four grandchildren, Chad Landry, Monique Dauzat, Michelle McLin, and Megan Weimer; and seven great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Basco; and a host of nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff James Pierce; son, Jeffrey Wayne Pierce; an infant grandson, Michael Crochet; her parents, Ivy and Effie Richard; brothers, Carroll Richard and Ray Dupre; son in-law, Mark Martello; and grandson, Darrell Weimer. Pallbearers will be Larry Varnado, Chad Landry, Mouse Landry, Robert Boudreaux, Val Buxton, and Carl Richard. Honorary pallbearers will be JJ Richard and George Lanclos. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Bridgeway Hospice and a special thanks to Nurse Ashley Kelley, Chasity Stewart, and Deborah Green. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 8:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Mike Morris. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

