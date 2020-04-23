Norma "Judy" Stewart
1940 - 2020
Her song has ended but her melody lingers on. Norma (Judy) Stewart, a resident of Holden, LA, went to sing with the Angels on April 22, 2020. She was born November 22, 1940 in Satsuma, LA. Norma was an extraordinary person that God used to create special moments with every life she touched. Norma retired as an Office Manager at Dixie Business Center in Denham Springs, LA. She loved spending time with her family; sitting on her porch and listening to the birds sing. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 23 years; Jacky R. Stewart; her son, Michael (Amy) Palmer; daughters; Karen (Scott) Duplessis; Janet DeLaune; Melissa (Marvin) Housley; and step children, Richard (Melanie) Stewart, Carmela (Paul) Matthews and Stephen (Jennifer) Stewart; her sisters, Margaret Lott and Linda Courtney. She had 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Palmer; son-in-law, Neal DeLaune, parents, John Edward (Red) and Eunice Snelgrove; brothers, Emmitt Snelgrove and Norman (Poochie) Snelgrove. Because Norma was loved by many a drive through viewing is being provided for friends and family at Unity Prayer Center located at 28145 S. Frost Road, Livingston, LA on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 am. The family request that persons stay in their vehicles until their turn to view the body. (One vehicle per viewing at a time). Please limit your time at the casket in order to allow others enough time to show their respect. The service will be streamed online via Facebook @Melissa Housley at approximately 12:00 pm. The family wishes to express a deep sense of gratitude to Susan Luwisch and Ashley Wilson who provided compassion, love and kindness to our angel. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Unity Prayer Center
APR
25
Service
12:00 AM
Live streamed online via Facebook @Melissa Housley
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
