Norma "OL Gran" Warren, 83, a native and resident of Livingston, La., born February 22, 1937, went to her heavenly home passing peacefully in the presence of her son and daughter on September 8, 2020 at 9:30 am. The one thing OL Gran was most proud of was her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter and family. She was a Believer in God and was very passionate about her rose bushes. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her two brothers Adolphus Warren and JD Warren, son Jeff Warren (Elizabeth Warren), daughter Velma Wheat (Kirby C. Wheat) , daughter Terry Ann Warren, grandson Kirby Aaron Wheat (Brandy Wheat), granddaughter Genevieve Warren Grandson Nathaniel Warren, great-granddaughter Presley "Prissy" Wheat, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Velma Baham Warren and James Buck Warren, daughter Janice Marie Warren, her four sisters and one brother. Visitation will be held at Unity Prayer Center, 28145 S. Frost Road, Livingston, La. 70754. Conducted by reverend Joey Mack on Friday, September 11 from 9 am-12 pm burial to follow at Colyell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Guidry, Joey Gauthier, Corey Elvir, Chandler Elvir, Leto Elvir, Kirby Wheat. "OL Gran" will be missed dearly. Rest Easy Gran.

