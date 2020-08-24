1/1
Norman Charles Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Charles Thompson passed away Friday August 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, NC on Tuesday, August 25th. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Garden in Rocky Mount, NC. A memorial service will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at a later date to be announced. Norman was born on July 16, 1944 in Rocky Mount, NC. He was the former President and CEO at Neighbors Federal Credit Union after twenty-five years of service. He served on numerous boards including the Federal Reserve Advisory Board, the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Credit Union League and served as President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Credit Unions and was a Trustee of The Credit Bureau of The Baton Rouge Foundation. Norman's career began after he married Ann Webb. Norman and Ann worked in Washington DC for the FBI in the fingerprint division. He then began working at a Savings and Loan and then went to work as an executive in the corporate credit department at Montgomery Wards in Baltimore, Md. After twelve years he continued his career managing the Credit Bureau of Clearwater, Fl. He then assumed the role of Assistant Vice President and Card Holder Services Manager at Fidelity National Bank in Baton Rouge, LA. Norman is survived by his wife and love of his life of 58 years, Ann Thompson; sons Norman Thompson Jr. (GayLynn), Tony Thompson (Susan) and daughter Pam Thompson Gautreaux (Micah); eleven grandchildren and one great grandson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral service
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 24, 2020
Glenn and I are sending our deepest condolences to Ann and the family on the passing of Norman. We will keep you in our prayers. May he rest in peace in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jean and Glenn Floyd
Coworker
August 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr.Thompson’s passing. Ann and family, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cindy Dedeaux Louviere
Coworker
August 24, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Yolanda Dotson
August 23, 2020
Ann, Norman Jr., Tony and Pam, I’m so very sorry to hear of Norman’s passing. He was such a good man who loved his family. And, loved his work family! I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have known him, worked with him and learn from him! May he Rest In Peace and his family know the impact he had on so many lives! Love And prayers to all, Kathi Gill
Kathi Gill
Coworker
August 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathi Gill
August 22, 2020
Mr. T,
I owe my success and career to you for giving me a chance in 1983 to work for you at the CU. I’ll never forget your trust and faith in me. Thanks Mr. T.
Dan Robichaux
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Norman was a close friend and We will miss him very much. I will always think of him when playing cards and marbles. He always seemed so serious when I first met him but he brought us to tears with his wit in Destin. After that he was on a roll. Have fun playing with Frank when you see him in heaven.
Bob Toepfer
Friend
August 22, 2020
There truly aren’t words to describe your loss Ann. Kathy and I send our love and prayers. Norm was wonderful man and we have so many beautiful memories from all our get togethers. We will sadly miss Norm.
God Bless,
Paul & Kathy Bernacchio
Paul & Kathy Bernacchio
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved