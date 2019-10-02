Norman Clyde Richardson entered eternal rest on September 19, 2019 at the age of 60. Survived by his father, Ernest Richardson, Sr.; daughter, Shenia Richardson; sons, Kevin Richardson and Norman C. Matthews; sisters, Joellyn and Barbara L. Richardson, Glynda R. Bonnet and Theresa O'Bear; brothers, Ernest, Jr., Randy, Ken Ray and Andy Richardson; grandchildren, Donnah, Dontre and Danera. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen Richardson; sister, Barbara J. Richardson; maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Wanda Brooks, officiating. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019