Norman Clyde Richardson

Obituary
Norman Clyde Richardson entered eternal rest on September 19, 2019 at the age of 60. Survived by his father, Ernest Richardson, Sr.; daughter, Shenia Richardson; sons, Kevin Richardson and Norman C. Matthews; sisters, Joellyn and Barbara L. Richardson, Glynda R. Bonnet and Theresa O'Bear; brothers, Ernest, Jr., Randy, Ken Ray and Andy Richardson; grandchildren, Donnah, Dontre and Danera. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen Richardson; sister, Barbara J. Richardson; maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Wanda Brooks, officiating. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
