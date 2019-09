Norman Holt Jr. went to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was 45 years old. Norman was a big Saints fan and he loved to shoot pool. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Penny Holt; his father and step mother, Norman Holt, Sr. and wife Mary; step son, Daniel Santangelo and wife Andrea; and his four angels Alyson, Noah, Alex, Savannah and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm of Friday, September 27, 2019 in Evergreen Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maxine Witte. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com