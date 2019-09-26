Norman Holt Jr. went to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was 45 years old. Norman was a big Saints fan and he loved to shoot pool. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Penny Holt; his father and step mother, Norman Holt, Sr. and wife Mary; step son, Daniel Santangelo and wife Andrea; and his four angels Alyson, Noah, Alex, Savannah and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm of Friday, September 27, 2019 in Evergreen Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maxine Witte. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019