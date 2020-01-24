In loving memory of Norman James Bijeaux, July 11,1965 - January 12, 2020. Preceded in death by: His father, Felix Joseph Bijeaux Sr., and one brother, Micheal James Bijeaux. Survivors include: His loving wife, Rodi Bijeaux, of Atlanta, GA; His mother, Lula Mae Duhon Bijeaux; Three brothers: Joseph Bijeaux of Youngsville, LA; Felix Joseph Bijeaux and wife Tracy; Patrick Paul Bijeaux of Youngsville, LA. Two sisters: Veronica Ann Bijeaux Melder and husband Dusty, of Glendora, LA; Mary Marie Bijeaux Babineaux and husband Toby of Sunset, LA; Three children and three step-children: Brian Bijeaux and his wife, Jessie of Gainsvill, GA; Travis Bijeaux and wife, Sara of Canton, GA; Cody Bijeaux and wife, Sabrina, of China; Gabriel Fernandez of Clarksville, GA; Anthony Fernandez and wife, Jeniffer of Haines City, Florida; Crystina Howard, of Vancouver, WA. Five grandchildren: Jazmine and Jonathan Fernandez, Mason Howard, Landon and Logan Bijeaux. Condolences can be left at www.georgiafuneralcare.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020