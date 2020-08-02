Dr. Norman James Stafford, Jr., age 87 and a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday evening August 1, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center. He was a graduate of Franklinton High School and later obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University. James also obtained a Master's Degree and his Doctorate of Education from Louisiana State University. He began his teaching career in St. Tammany Parish and then served as Principal of Franklinton High School from 1966 until 1977. James was Assistant Superintendent of Education for the State of Louisiana in Baton Rouge for 8 years before becoming Superintendent of the Monroe City Schools and an Associate Professor at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He later served on the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for 16 years before retiring back home to Franklinton. James was known as "Mr. Education" within the state because of his extensive experience and he was always admired for his ability to work with so many fellow educators on the ultimate goal of the betterment of the lives of countless young people. James was an active member of First Baptist Church of Franklinton, where he served as a Deacon. He also was a member of the Franklinton Rotary Club. He enjoyed his retirement by reconnecting with some childhood buddies and former classmates, even playing pool once a week when they could. James had a love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors which he passed down to his family and grandchildren. He always remained young at heart and his loving personality allowed him to connect with anyone, across all ages and walks of life, even his beloved young great-grandchildren. Survived by: Wife of 65 years: Lillian Williams Stafford of Franklinton; Daughter: Frances Stafford Shea of Covington; 2 Sons and Daughters in law: Norman J. "Jimmy" Stafford, III and Tina Stafford of Franklinton, William Stephen "Bill" Stafford and Teresa Stafford of Hammond; Grandchildren and Spouses: Meghan Rose Shea, Emily and Christopher Robin, Kylen Laurel Shea, David and McKaila Stafford, Cameron Stafford, Dustin and Lindsey Corkern, Matt Young; Great-grandchildren: Logan, Charlotte, Annabelle, Emma, Ryland; Sister: Margaret Burch of Franklinton; Brother and Sister in law: Rev. Larry and Rita Stafford of Monroe; Brother in law and Sister in law: John and Maria Williams of Zapata, TX; Special Friend: Debbie Garner and her son Rob Garner of Monroe; Also numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman James Stafford, Sr. and Etna Lindsey Stafford, a sister Etna Lou Stafford East, father in law and mother in law Delos and Gertrude Williams, and several brothers in law and sisters in law. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Franklinton (950 Self Street, Franklinton, LA) on Tuesday August 4th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11:00 am Tuesday with Rev. Larry Stafford, Rev. Joe Baugh, and Rev. Cody Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Fisher United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to First Baptist Church New Sanctuary Fund (at the address above), the Gideons International Bogalusa/Franklinton Camp (P.O. Box 871, Bogalusa, LA 70427) or the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home (lbch.org
). Pallbearers: David Stafford, Brandon Stafford, Cameron Stafford, Rob Garner, John Stafford, Thomas Arthur, Richie Williams. Honorary Pallbearers: Carey Bateman, Tommy Arthur, Dick Richardson, Holyne Passman, Richard Morgan, T.J. Butler, Findley Corkern and the members of his Fellowship Sunday School Class at First Baptist. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.