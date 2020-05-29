Norman Jerome Brown
1972 - 2020
Norman Jerome Brown was called home on May 15, 2020 to be with Our Heavenly Father at the young age of 47. Born on July 10, 1972, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, he will be sadly missed. Visitation at Scott's Bluff Morticians, 8546 Scenic Highway, Saturday, May 30, 9-10 a.m., Private family service. Interment will be at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road at 12 noon. Norman was a graduate of McKinley Senior High (c/o 1990), and soon afterwards began his journey in the working world. He worked many years at The Chimes, LSU Faculty Club and LSU Union as a supervisor before his passing. His past time was spent with family, friends and visiting the casinos. He was a true Roll Tide (Alabama) fan. He loved watching Nick Saban teach the young men the love of the game. Norman was a very humble, caring, fun-loving and giving young man. He always wanted more for others, than himself. He would give you his very last, and not worry about if he had anything. He had a heart that was bigger than LIFE, a blessing and benefit to anyone whose path he crossed. He was just heaven sent and a beautiful person. Norman leaves us to cherish his memories a brother, Damium Brown, aunts Addie B. Ross Willis (Samuel) of Baton Rouge, LA and Rosalie Brown of Sandy Springs, GA; Additional family - Ava Brown Chase Parker (Kirk) of Baton Rouge LA; Brenda Ross Swiley (Andre) Mansfield, TX; Demetrius G. Ruffin of Nashville, TN; Edward Allen Brown (Tajuana) Duluth, GA; Ashley and Amber Brown of Sandy Springs, GA; and many other relatives and many great friends, including Claudette Dabney, Althea Johnson and Elanda Washington. Preceded in death by his mother Maggie Ella Brown and his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Andrew (Maggie Butler) Brown.

Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
You will always be in Our Hearts
Samuel & Addie Willis
Family
