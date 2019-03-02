Norman John Frederic Sr., a native of St. Amant and resident of Livingston, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Norman was a "Fisher of Men" who had a deep love for the Lord and sharing the Gospel. He enjoyed mission work, and helping others in any way he could. Norman proudly served in the US Navy as a Yeoman during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Thibodeaux Frederic; daughters, Nancy Frederic Zick and Karen Sue Frederic; son Norman John Frederic Jr. and wife, Stephanie; stepchildren, Nina Manuel and Paul Morgan; sister, Georgia Mae Frederic; brother, Ronnie Frederic; grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Katy, Robby, Molly, Amanda, Jamie, Jim "Bud," Alex, Abby, Israel, Aliza, Hezekiah, Blake, Kayla, Maci, Connor; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Norman is preceded in death by his parents, George and Eula Hanna Frederic; former wife, Pat Frederic; daughter, Terry Mills. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ascension Baptist Church from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am celebrated by Pastor Robert Lawrence. Interment will follow at New River Baptist Church Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
