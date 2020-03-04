Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Joseph Jude St. Amant. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road View Map Rosary 10:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Joseph Jude St. Amant born September 27, 1976 to the late Lois Fields St. Amant, deceased 2014, and Dr. C. Norman St. Amant, Jr. On February 25, 2020, God took him to himself and reunited the souls of mother and son. Services will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Visitation will be from 8:00am to 10:30am. At 9:00am, there will be organization rituals, reflections, and proclamation readings. Rosary will begin at 10:00am followed by funeral mass at 11:00am. Father Trey Nelson and Father Thomas Clark will be officiating. Entombment will be at St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum, 7808 St. George Drive. He received his early education in the public schools of East Baton Rouge Parish. He attended Wildwood Elementary School, McKinley Middle Magnet School and was a graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School. He attended Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. He later received a Master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Southern University and A&M College. Norman was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. He taught mathematics and science at Merrydale Elementary School and Southern University Laboratory School. Norman quickly began his ascent into administrative roles; first, as Lead Magnet Teacher for Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy, followed by Assistant Principal – Twin Oaks Elementary School, Interim Principal – Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School, and Principal – Westminster Elementary School. His passion was our youth, and he simply loved making a difference in their lives. He truly subscribed to the belief that "everybody is somebody." His life was a living testament of love, courage, strength and wisdom. Norman is survived by his father, Dr. C. Norman St. Amant, Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Fields St. Amant; grandparents, Norman Joseph and Helen Decuir St. Amant, and Ransdell James and Melana Logan Fields. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the in Norman's name, an organization whose mission is valued by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. 