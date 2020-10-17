After a lengthy battle with his health, Norman Lynn Reese, 79, passed away October 12, 2020, at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi. Norman was born on May 27, 1941, in Baytown, Texas, the son of the late Neal Reese and Jesse Maree Monroe. He was a graduate of Haynesville High School in Haynesville, Louisiana, class of 1959 and Southern State College in Arkansas in 1963. He was an Insurance Claims Manager at USF&G for 30 years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After retirement, he decided he couldn't stay out of the work force and joined LIGA as the Director of Claims until 2014. Norman was a very dedicated man to his work and was a well-respected member of the insurance industry in Baton Rouge. To his friends, Norman was known as "stormin Norman". In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his grandmother Maree Bond and his beloved daughter Debbie Hebert. His survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kay Bishop Reese; daughter Kristi Reese Clayton and husband, Ron, along with their children, Joseph, Matthew, Catherine, and Caroline Clayton; son-in-law Ricky Hebert and his two children, Bryce and Kaylynn Hebert; brother Scott Monroe and wife Cindy; one great-grandchild, Paislee Hebert; and other extended family. He leaves behind his dachshund that was by his side until the end, Gabi. The family would like to invite you to join them for a celebration of his life at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian on October 20th at 2:00 pm with a visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store