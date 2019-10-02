Our beloved father Norman "Bo" M. Reid of Baton Rouge, LA returned to his father in heaven on Tuesday Oct 1, 2019 at the age of 90 after a brief illness. He was a member of the Post 3784 and a veteran of the Korean War where he was a Sargent in the US Army and served in 3 major battles - Old Baldy, Heartbreak Ridge, & Bloody Ridge. He enjoyed playing shuffle board & cards with his many friends at Ms. G's Tavern. His family & friends referred to him as the man, the myth, the legend, because of his many life adventures. He had a sensational sense of humor and a gift of quick wit. He loved his family and country music. Visitation & Service will be held Sat. Oct 5, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Monticello, MS. From 9am until service time at 12 noon. Graveside Service will follow at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. He was born June, 28, 1929 in Brookhaven, MS. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children Polly Wilson Reid King, parents Horace Estell & Maggie Hampton Reid, longtime companion Betty Wise, brothers Robert Clinton Reid, James Reid, Tommy Earl Reid, Eva-dale Davis, Rachel Pate. Survived by his children Brenda Reid, Robert Reid, Ramona (John) Roberts & Jeff (Lisa) Reid -Grandchildren Bobby (Laurel) Longmire, Angela (KJ) Macaluso, Brittany (Jordan) Reid, Jessica (Hyrum) Smith, John Henry (Hailey) Roberts, Megan Reid, and Chris Reid. Along with 8 Great-grand Children. Two sisters - Evelyn Porter and Loretta Callender. The family wants to thank all the nurses & staff at Ochsner Medical Center O'Neal Lane for all the care & compassion that was given.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019