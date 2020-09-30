Norman Maurice Smith, Jr., age 43, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Maurice Smith, Sr., maternal and paternal grandparents, uncle and nephew. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Jacqueline Young; 2 sisters, Tijuana Smith (Jarrell) and Naomi Anthony; 3 nieces, MiKieya, MyKeiya and JaKyra; 3 nephews, Marquel, Gejuan and Jailyn all of Port Allen; 2 aunts, Gwendolyn Williams (Richard) and Tyra Everson-Hawkins of Baton Rouge; 3 uncles, Micheal, Eric and Mark Hawkins and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA and his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:00 am at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA with Pastor Garrett Brown, officiating. Visitation 9:00 am until the hour of service. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks!