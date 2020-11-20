Norman P. Zeringue, a resident of Gramercy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. He loved St. James football, cajun dancing, fishing and spending time with friends and family at the camp. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Audrey A. Zeringue; children, Debbie Sevin (Frank), Jeff Zeringue (Leslie) and Edie Lambert (Mark); grandchildren, Matt Duhe, Heidi Bourgeois, Frank Sevin III, Daphne Rees, Sandra Zeringue, Christi Hope, Stephen Zeringue, Victor Zeringue, Adam Zeringue, Jessica Harvey, Ashley Sorrells and Raelynn Lambert; great-grandchildren; Ava, Maddie, Max, Wyatt, Clara, Lucy, David III, Gabe, Rhett, Will and Elise; and loving caregiver, Lynnell Ross. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Zeringue; great-granddaughter, Josie Hope; parents, Paul and Cecile Zeringue; siblings, Roland Zeringue, Doris Hymel and 2 infant brothers.A visitation was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Service from 8:30 am until 10:30 am with a rosary that began at 8:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 am at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

