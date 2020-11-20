1/1
Norman P. Zeringue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman P. Zeringue, a resident of Gramercy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. He loved St. James football, cajun dancing, fishing and spending time with friends and family at the camp. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Audrey A. Zeringue; children, Debbie Sevin (Frank), Jeff Zeringue (Leslie) and Edie Lambert (Mark); grandchildren, Matt Duhe, Heidi Bourgeois, Frank Sevin III, Daphne Rees, Sandra Zeringue, Christi Hope, Stephen Zeringue, Victor Zeringue, Adam Zeringue, Jessica Harvey, Ashley Sorrells and Raelynn Lambert; great-grandchildren; Ava, Maddie, Max, Wyatt, Clara, Lucy, David III, Gabe, Rhett, Will and Elise; and loving caregiver, Lynnell Ross. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Zeringue; great-granddaughter, Josie Hope; parents, Paul and Cecile Zeringue; siblings, Roland Zeringue, Doris Hymel and 2 infant brothers.A visitation was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Service from 8:30 am until 10:30 am with a rosary that began at 8:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 am at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved