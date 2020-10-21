Norman Franklin entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Willie Mae Franklin; 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Anthony D. Hurst, Sr. officiating. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.