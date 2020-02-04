Norman Ray Neames Jr.

Obituary
Norman Ray Neames Jr. gained his angel wings wrapped in his daughter's arms Monday, February 3, 2020. His passion for hunting, fishing and his grandbabies is what kept him strong through his battle with cancer over the last four years. He was an extremely talented cabinet maker for over thirty years. He loved working on tractors with his daddy any chance he got. He is survived by his daughter Alesha Neames LaCombe and husband Josh of Pineville. Father Norman R. Neames Sr. and mother Mary Neames of Baton Rouge. Sister Sharon Stokes and husband Brett of Gonzales. Brothers David Neames and wife Kandi of Watson and Robert Neames of Watson. Mother of our daughter Cindy Neames of Pineville, Uncle Lee and wife Marilyn of Ft. Walton, Florida. Nieces Sheree Vicknair and Jayde Neames. Nephews Matthew Stokes and Justin Neames. His pride and joy: grandson Chandler Reece "Junior" LaCombe and granddaughter Adalyn Kate "Sweet Pea" LaCombe. He is preceded in death by grandparents: Harry and Carrie Neames, Rudy and Frances White, Uncle Bobby Neames Sr. and Aunt Jo Neames. Visitation will be from 10:00am-2:00pm, Thursday February 6 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Service will be 2:00pm Thursday at Greenoaks. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Special thanks to his oncologist Dr. Christine Ince, nurse Kayla and all of the wonderful, kind hearted staff at Hematology Oncology Life Center in Alexander, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
