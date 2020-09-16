Norrine Morgan Bond a resident of Metairie, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Atrium Assisted Living in Metairie, LA. She was born June 19,1919 in Montpelier, LA and was 101 years of age. She worked as an administrative assistant for Chief William McCrossen with the New Orleans Fire Department and was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in New Orleans. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Juneau; grandson, Donald P. Juneau and wife, Theresa; great-granddaughters, Kelly L. Juneau, Grace Rawls, and Amber McCommons; sister-in-law, Katie N. Morgan; and nephew, Chuck Morgan and wife, Pam. Preceded in death by husband, Hayden Goines Bond; parents, Jack H. Morgan and Nannie Ealsey Bond; 2 brothers, Mike and Houston Morgan. Graveside Services will be held at Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, LA at 10:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 conducted by Bro. Gary Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fallen Firefighters Association, P. O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or at www.firehero.org./donate.
