Norris E. Green
Norris E. Green passed away at his home in Central on Sunday June 21st at the age of 64. He was retired after a 43-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Iva Boyette Green, 2 stepchildren, Richard and Shawn Dietrich, 4 grandchildren, Alexa Anders, Tessa Dietrich, Brandi Dietrich and Connor Dietrich, 2 sisters, Norma Burgess and Melody Underwood, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Norris E. Green, Sr., and Freida Green and brother Bryan Green. A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 5pm, at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, 11848 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
