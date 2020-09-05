Norris J. Slocum, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General Hospital at age 86. Norris was a native of Cottonport, LA and prior to work he served in the Marine Corp. He was employed at DSM Copolymer where he retired after 30 years and enjoyed spending his time as a devoted husband, father and grandfather after retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Jackie Tassin Slocum; children, Brent Slocum, Susan Posey and husband, Ronald, Debbie Slocum, and Tommy Slocum; grandchildren, Brian Posey and Karen, Brittany Slocum and Greg, and Tyler Slocum; great-grandchildren, Haleigh Crump and Gracyn Strickland; brother, Michael Slocum; sister, Janelle Bordelon; sister-in-law, Emma Rozas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Norris Slocum Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tammy Slocum; granddaughter, Lyndsey Posey; parents, Howard and Louisiana Slocum; brother, Samuel Slocum; brothers-in-law, Marion Bordelon and Paul Rozas; and nephew, Damon. The Slocum family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ryan Richard and the nurses of the ICU A unit at the Baton Rouge General. There will be visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

