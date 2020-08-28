1/1
Norris Philip Tureau
Norris Philip Tureau, a resident of Lake, La., died peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. He was 67 years old, and the proud owner of St. Amant Pharmacy and Galvez Pharmacy. Norris loved to travel, scuba dive, and play golf. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, pharmacist, and friend. Norris is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jerry Mire Tureau. Other survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Zachary and Corinne Tureau and their children Etienne, Craig and Lee; his daughter and son-in law Elise and Travis Frederic and their children Banks and Gentry; siblings Ralph Tureau, Addie Ruey, David Tureau, Lynn Tureau and Joey Tureau. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ronie LeBeau Tureau. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org).

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
