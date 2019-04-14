Norris "Jack" Suire, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was retired, after working for over forty years for Colonial Pipeline. He was a veteran of the US Army. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9 am until funeral services at 10 am. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by two sons: Brian Suire of Woodleaf, NC; Kevin Suire and wife Patti of Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren: Eric and Caitlin Suire; and James Underwood; three step-grandchildren: Sethan, Jaden, and Jake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hebert Suire; and siblings Leon, Sabrey (Doc), Henry (Red), Inez Frederick (Chunk), Laura Harrington (Ruby), Anna Lou Yasich and Paul Odey. He was an usher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary for over 40 years. The family wishes to thank the staff of Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter, LA and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care. Special Thanks to James Underwood and Danny Mitchell as pallbearers. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019