Rev. Norwood Ellis "Tiny" Hoyt, 72, a resident of Baker, LA, and a native of Mt. Hermon, LA, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Ann Hoyt; two daughters: Dara Lynn Hoyt of Slaughter; LaDonna Hoyt Anthony and husband Jerry Anthony Jr. of Seminary, MS; two sons, Wayland Norwood Hoyt of Baker; Joey Hoyt of St. Francisville; three sisters, Patsy Rogers and husband Wiley Rogers, Jr. of Bogalusa; Diane Jones and husband Gary Lane Jones of Longtown, OK; Kathy Blalock and husband Lanny Blalock of Ethel; two brothers, Larry Hoyt and wife Judy Hoyt of Lucedale, MS; Terry Hoyt and wife Loreasa Hoyt of Pearl River; nine grandchildren: Shelby Wales, Nate Hoyt, Wayland Hoyt Jr., Megan Anselmi, Gracie Anthony, Harley Adams, Victoria Anthony, Jerry Anthony III, and Jenna Hoyt; twelve great-grandchildren, Makendly Anselmi, Kairi Wales, Aubrea Hoyt, Paisley Anselmi, Ava Hoyt, Zane Wales, Reid Adams, Olivia Anselmi, Charlie Hoyt, Weston Adams, Josie Hoyt, and David Hoyt. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Coolidge "CC" Hoyt, mother, Inez LaDonna Hoyt, and brother-in-law Wiley Rogers Jr. Pallbearers will be Nate Hoyt, Jerry Anthony III, Blake Barker, Wayland Hoyt, Jr., Jeremy Blalock, and Wayland Hoyt, Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Atkins and Terry Hoyt, Jr.. He was a veteran of the US Army. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.