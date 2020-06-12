Numa Joseph Aucoin
Numa Joseph Aucoin, 90, a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Lakeland, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. He is survived by his wife, Shirley P. Aucoin, sons Mark Aucoin (Stephanie) and Paul Aucoin (Angela); sisters, Shirley A. Costello, Lorriane A. Aguillard and MaryAnn David; grandchildren, Logan, Ciara, Matthew (Brittany) and Laila Aucoin; great-grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Chanler, Aaliyah, Owen and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Estelle Aucoin, brothers, Alvin, Roger and J.B. Aucoin; sister Eugenia Leblanc, and step-grandson Landon Giordano. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. A special thanks to Dr. Daniel LaVie, Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, Dr. Carl McLemore, Dr. Daniel Fontenot and Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
