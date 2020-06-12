Numa Joseph Aucoin, 90, a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Lakeland, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. He is survived by his wife, Shirley P. Aucoin, sons Mark Aucoin (Stephanie) and Paul Aucoin (Angela); sisters, Shirley A. Costello, Lorriane A. Aguillard and MaryAnn David; grandchildren, Logan, Ciara, Matthew (Brittany) and Laila Aucoin; great-grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Chanler, Aaliyah, Owen and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Estelle Aucoin, brothers, Alvin, Roger and J.B. Aucoin; sister Eugenia Leblanc, and step-grandson Landon Giordano. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. A special thanks to Dr. Daniel LaVie, Dr. Kelly Boudreaux, Dr. Carl McLemore, Dr. Daniel Fontenot and Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice.

