Dr. Nusrat Hasan Naqvi, PhD, a retired Professor of Biology at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA, passed away April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was known for her kindness, devotion to God and empowering others to excel. She was born in 1945 in the province of Bedouin, India. Her mother, Dr. Haseen Bano Hasan, was the first female PhD in Urdu in her province, poetess, mother of 12 children and was president of an all-female college. Her father, Ibrahim Hasan, was an attorney, Professor at Law and a supportive husband and encouraging father. As a young student, Nusrat excelled in both academics as a student and athletics as a runner. She was first-in-class, Gold Medalist, 1st position for her B.S. and 3rd position for her M.S. in Botany at Sind University. She moved to the United States in 1966 to join her husband, Dr. Syed Muhammad Zamin Naqvi and earned her PhD in Plant Pathology at Mississippi State University, graduating at the top of her class. Throughout her life, she served on numerous boards and positions, including Assistant Director of Environmental Studies at Southern University, President of American Women in Science, and the first female Global President of Imamia Medics International (IMI). She also served as Vice President and on the Board of Directors of Baton Rouge Earth Day which then became the Louisiana Earth Day which has become a favorite yearly festival in Baton Rouge. Nusrat's passion was to teach and pass on a love for learning to others. She taught courses including: Science and Scientific Writing, Critical Thinking and the Use of Computers in Scientific Education. She had an extraordinary gift for mentoring people. She wrote numerous grants to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged youth as a full professor of Biology at Southern University. Throughout her career Dr. Naqvi received numerous awards and accolades including Teacher of the Year in the College of Sciences at Southern University (1999) and Mentor of the Year, Southern University (1992). Committed to serving humanity, she engaged not only locally but also served those in need all over the world. She represented IMI as part of their 1st delegation to the United Nations in 2001, and also in Australia at the UN DPI Conference to Advance Global Health, where she pushed for a debt moratorium for Pakistan then suffering severe floods. Always an advocate for women and girls, she spearheaded the 3rd International Conference for South Asian Women and was key to IMI's Women's Auxiliary Wing and Young Leaders Division. Nusrat was a true friend and leader of her religious community at the Mateen Center in Baton Rouge. Her dearest friends represent people of all races, religions and walks of life. She was the most loving mother of two adult sons, and a wife for 54 years to her husband. She served her 11 siblings and their children as the matriarch of the family, always showering them with love, attention and inspiration.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.