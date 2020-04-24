Rev. O'Connor Spradley, a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on April 22, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet. A private service and burial will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. He leaves to cherish his memories two devoted sons, Kevin D. Brown, Deon J. Harding and grand-children; a sister, Victoria (Charles) James; father in law, Lawrence Littles, Jr.; sister in Law, Lavanecia Littles and brother in law, Michael Littles, Sr. and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Brown Spradley, parents and three brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store