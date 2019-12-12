Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for O'Delia Hargrove Sterling Gilmore. View Sign Service Information Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge 3012 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-775-0727 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM King Solomon Baptist Church 2612 72nd Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greater King David Baptist Church 222 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM Greater King David Baptist Church 222 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Delia Hargrove Sterling Gilmore was born January 21st to the late Ed Hilliard, Sr. and Pearline Hargrove Rayford of St. Francisville, Louisiana. She was reared by her Grandfather, Alfred "PaPa" Hargrove. She was a graduate of John S. Dawson High School, St. Francisville, Louisiana. O'Delia worked in insurance sales for over 30 years and retired from Security Industrial Life Insurance Company. After retirement, she became an entrepreneur and owned a gas station, grocery store and restaurant. She was a Foster Parent for over 50 years until her death, nurturing over 200 children. O'Delia married David Sterling and remained married until his death. To this union, two children were born, Claude Alfred Sterling, Sr. and Mable Beatrice Sterling. O'Delia later married Samuel Gilmore and remained married until his death. Upon moving to Baton Rouge, O'Delia, her pastor and other members later founded a new church, King Solomon Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her passing. O'Delia was a very active church member, a faithful Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Member and chaired numerous annual programs. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star – Queen Elizabeth Chapter 41, Calvarette Social Club, Sigma Gamma Rho Philos, P.B.S. Pinchback Temple #1107, Faithful Twelve Social and Civic Club, neighborhood street captain, and served in a leading role in the Park Vista Improvement Association. O'Delia's strength, kindness and love will forever be remembered and cherished by her son, Claude (Janice) Sterling, Sr., Baton Rouge, LA; her daughter, Mable (Tyrone) Sterling Tanner, Baker, LA; stepsons, Larry (Yolanda) Gilmore, Baton Rouge, LA, Ronald (Mary) Gilmore, Houston, TX, stepdaughter Barbara Gilmore, Baton Rouge, LA; five granddaughters, KaRonda (Jonathan, Sr.) Sterling Mattear, Denham Springs, LA, S. U'nae (Andre) Sterling, Atlanta, GA, Brittany (Howard) Tanner Evans, Carville, LA, Ashley (Marcus) Sterling-Rogers, Baker, LA and Parisa Tanner, Dallas, TX; one grandson, Claude "CJ" Sterling, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; two great-grandsons, Jonathan Mattear, Jr. and Kanan Rogers and two great-granddaughters, Carley Mattear and Nyla Evans; seven sisters, two brothers, one aunt, five sisters-in-law, and three godchildren, O'Delia adopted several of her foster children and their families as her own including five daughters, one son, two grandsons, and six granddaughters. O'Delia was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Hilliard, Sr. and Pearline Hargrove Rayford; husbands, David Sterling and Samuel Gilmore; a stepmother, grandparents, step-grandparents, great grandparents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers. Visitation is Friday, December 13th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at King Solomon Baptist Church, 2612 72nd Ave, Baton Rouge, and will resume Saturday, December 14th beginning at 8:00 am until religious services at 10:00 am at Greater King David Baptist Church at 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. To this union, two children were born, Claude Alfred Sterling, Sr. and Mable Beatrice Sterling. O'Delia later married Samuel Gilmore and remained married until his death. Upon moving to Baton Rouge, O'Delia, her pastor and other members later founded a new church, King Solomon Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her passing. O'Delia was a very active church member, a faithful Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Member and chaired numerous annual programs. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star – Queen Elizabeth Chapter 41, Calvarette Social Club, Sigma Gamma Rho Philos, P.B.S. Pinchback Temple #1107, Faithful Twelve Social and Civic Club, neighborhood street captain, and served in a leading role in the Park Vista Improvement Association. O'Delia's strength, kindness and love will forever be remembered and cherished by her son, Claude (Janice) Sterling, Sr., Baton Rouge, LA; her daughter, Mable (Tyrone) Sterling Tanner, Baker, LA; stepsons, Larry (Yolanda) Gilmore, Baton Rouge, LA, Ronald (Mary) Gilmore, Houston, TX, stepdaughter Barbara Gilmore, Baton Rouge, LA; five granddaughters, KaRonda (Jonathan, Sr.) Sterling Mattear, Denham Springs, LA, S. U'nae (Andre) Sterling, Atlanta, GA, Brittany (Howard) Tanner Evans, Carville, LA, Ashley (Marcus) Sterling-Rogers, Baker, LA and Parisa Tanner, Dallas, TX; one grandson, Claude "CJ" Sterling, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; two great-grandsons, Jonathan Mattear, Jr. and Kanan Rogers and two great-granddaughters, Carley Mattear and Nyla Evans; seven sisters, two brothers, one aunt, five sisters-in-law, and three godchildren, O'Delia adopted several of her foster children and their families as her own including five daughters, one son, two grandsons, and six granddaughters. O'Delia was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Hilliard, Sr. and Pearline Hargrove Rayford; husbands, David Sterling and Samuel Gilmore; a stepmother, grandparents, step-grandparents, great grandparents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers. 