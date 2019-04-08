O'neal "June" Gaines, Jr., also known as "Slick", passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 72. He fellowshipped at Oasis Christian Church. Family and friends can pay their respects on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, La 70805. Viewing is from 9:00am until the religious service at 10:00am. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral services officiated by Bishop Charles E. Wallace. Services entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home.
