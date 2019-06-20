Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Occie Nolan "Pee-Wee" Lasyone. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM Service 12:00 PM Milldale Baptist Church 11950 Milldale Road Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On June 19, 2019, Occie Nolan "Pee-Wee" Lasyone passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Occie was an amazing man that loved Jesus and is now rejoicing with the angels. Born March 10, 1935 in Columbia, Louisiana, he was raised lovingly by his parents Louis and Alpha. Occie was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alpha Lasyone, his son, Donnie Dwayne Lasyone, four brothers William, Elswer, Odyest, Otho, and two sisters, Louise and Joy. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Easley Lasyone and three daughters, Joy Hall (husband Darryl), Debbie Birnbaum, (husband Steven), and Tammy Lanclos, (husband Carl). He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Occie's passion was his flourishing businesses, Baton Rouge Tractor Rebuilders and D & O Trucking which he owned and operated for 43 years. Mr. Lasyone was blessed with great success and continually gave back to his church and community. His family was his joy. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by services at 12:00PM at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Baker, Louisiana. He will be forever loved and in our hearts. Special thanks to nurse Nita Poland and Ashley Jackson for their loving care along with Bridgeway Hospice. On June 19, 2019, Occie Nolan "Pee-Wee" Lasyone passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Occie was an amazing man that loved Jesus and is now rejoicing with the angels. Born March 10, 1935 in Columbia, Louisiana, he was raised lovingly by his parents Louis and Alpha. Occie was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alpha Lasyone, his son, Donnie Dwayne Lasyone, four brothers William, Elswer, Odyest, Otho, and two sisters, Louise and Joy. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Easley Lasyone and three daughters, Joy Hall (husband Darryl), Debbie Birnbaum, (husband Steven), and Tammy Lanclos, (husband Carl). He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Occie's passion was his flourishing businesses, Baton Rouge Tractor Rebuilders and D & O Trucking which he owned and operated for 43 years. Mr. Lasyone was blessed with great success and continually gave back to his church and community. His family was his joy. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by services at 12:00PM at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Baker, Louisiana. He will be forever loved and in our hearts. Special thanks to nurse Nita Poland and Ashley Jackson for their loving care along with Bridgeway Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close