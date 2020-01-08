Oceal Minor McFarland (Honey) entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge on January 4, 2020. She was an 85 year old native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11th at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Alsen, La. from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor, Dr. Donald R. Ruth. Interment at Cedar Rest Cemetery. Woodville, Mississippi. Survivors include her husband, David McFarland; children, Keith McFarland (Oralee), Demetria Thomas, Symentress Stewart Michael), Karen Foster (William), Carondelette Barber (David), Channin Johnson, David and Diamendes McFarland; Godchildren, Dr. Marcus Jones and Emerald Ealy; siblings, Isola Chaney, Roosevelt Minor, Sylvester Minor, Adlena Gamble, Orgia Jones; sister-in-laws, Helen and Bertha Minor, Alberta and Geneva McFarland; brother-in-laws, Anthony and Bennie McFarland. Preceded in death by her son, David McFarland; parents, Leon and Louise Minor; sisters, Annie Minor Montgomery, Nancy Minor Morgan; brothers, Wardell Minor, Leroy Minor and Jackson Minor; son-in-law, Randall L. Thomas, Sr. We would like to thank Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge for their time and efforts in helping us take care of our loving wife and mother.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020