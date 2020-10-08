1/1
Octavia Lawson Southall
Octavia Lawson Southall departed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 93 in Jackson, MS. She was born in Napoleonville, LA to the late Louis Charles and Thelma Morris Lawson. Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 803 Franklin St., Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 511 Assumption St., Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to religious services at 9:00 am. Entombment St. Anne Catholic Church Mausoleum, 411 St. Joseph St., Napoleonville, LA. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Samuel D. Southall, her children Earl Holly (Dorothy), Stephanie Robertson (David), Kerry and Tommy (Stacy) Southall. Grandchildren, Tichia and Rashawn Holly, Jaylon, Alden and Simone Southall, Thurman and Thurston Robertson, great grandchildren, Isaiah, Saniia, Kimani and Keilani Holly. She is also survived by her siblings Gloria Spurlock, Glenn and Gilbert Lawson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Beautiful Zion Baptist Church
OCT
10
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
OCT
10
Service
09:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
