Octavia Skinner Hulbert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Octavia Skinner Hulbert.
Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church
Modeste, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church
Modeste, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Octavia Skinner Hulbert, a retired educator and a native and resident of Modeste, passed away at 3 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge at the age of 75. Visiting 5 – 7 PM, Friday, January 31, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, Saturday, February 1, at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Modeste until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Roland Julien, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Sierra Green Hayes of Paulina, devoted niece Shondalyn Skinner Jones of Baytown, Tx. She is also survived by 4 sisters; Estelle Skinner of White Castle, Louella Richardson and Sonja Green of New Orleans, and Carolyn Jones of Smokebend, 2 brothers; Romelious Skinner of Avondale and August Skinner of Chalmette, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.