Octavia Skinner Hulbert, a retired educator and a native and resident of Modeste, passed away at 3 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge at the age of 75. Visiting 5 – 7 PM, Friday, January 31, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, Saturday, February 1, at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Modeste until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Roland Julien, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Sierra Green Hayes of Paulina, devoted niece Shondalyn Skinner Jones of Baytown, Tx. She is also survived by 4 sisters; Estelle Skinner of White Castle, Louella Richardson and Sonja Green of New Orleans, and Carolyn Jones of Smokebend, 2 brothers; Romelious Skinner of Avondale and August Skinner of Chalmette, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020