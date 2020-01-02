Odessa S. Jones a native of Erwnville, La., and a resident of Houston, TX. Departed this life on December 18, 2019. She leaves four daughters, Claudette S. Bernard (New Orleans, LA), Apostle Alisa S. Monroe (Maringouin, La), Valeria Harrell, (Houston, TX), and Danita T. Blassingame (Chicago, IL). Three grandchildren, Staci (Victor) Perry, (Desoto, TX), Jaclyn (Nathaniel) Jones (New Orleans, LA), Quintin (Victoria) Harrell, (Houston, TX). Four great-grandchildren, Alonah, Faith, Paul, and Christian. A host of family and friends. Memorial: January 4, 2019, 10:00-12:00 PM, Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Immediately following A Celebration of Life, 1:00-4:00 PM, West Baton Rouge Convention Center, Port Allen, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020