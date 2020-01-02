Odessa S. Jones

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Baton Rouge, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
West Baton Rouge Convention Center
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Odessa S. Jones a native of Erwnville, La., and a resident of Houston, TX. Departed this life on December 18, 2019. She leaves four daughters, Claudette S. Bernard (New Orleans, LA), Apostle Alisa S. Monroe (Maringouin, La), Valeria Harrell, (Houston, TX), and Danita T. Blassingame (Chicago, IL). Three grandchildren, Staci (Victor) Perry, (Desoto, TX), Jaclyn (Nathaniel) Jones (New Orleans, LA), Quintin (Victoria) Harrell, (Houston, TX). Four great-grandchildren, Alonah, Faith, Paul, and Christian. A host of family and friends. Memorial: January 4, 2019, 10:00-12:00 PM, Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Immediately following A Celebration of Life, 1:00-4:00 PM, West Baton Rouge Convention Center, Port Allen, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
