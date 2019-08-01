Odile Mire Williams, a native of Convent and a resident of New Orleans, LA. She passed away peacefully at Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was 103. Viewing at Pilgrim Full Gospel Church, 10118 Legion Street, Convent, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Marshall Cooper. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by her daughter, Emelda (Willie) Dunbar. Her sons: Charles and Gerald Williams. Sisters: Ruth Francois, Dorothy Macklin and Eula Jasper. Brother: Louis (Mildred) Jasper, Sr. Four grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her care-giver: Juanita Robinson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Ormond Mire and Ophelia Ester Jasper. Her step-father: Peter Jasper, Sr. A daughter: Linda Williams. Two sons: Johnney and Sylvester Williams. Her brothers: Lawrence, Charley, Samuel and Peter Jasper, Jr. Two brothers-in-law: Houston Francois, Sr. and Paul Macklin. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019