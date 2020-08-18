Odile Veron Brignac, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital. A native and resident of Lutcher, Odile was 89 years young. She was a retired Gramercy Elementary School secretary, a dedicated St. Vincent de Paul worker, a committed Perpetual Adoration Chapel adorer and an original member of the "Criquettes" St. Joseph Parish choir. Odile's life was one of devotion to Christ and service to her family and community. Her greatest pastimes were cooking for her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Odile was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Brignac; her parents, JP and Bertha Veron; a brother, Ernest Veron and a granddaughter, Jessica Brignac. Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Susan (Danny) Roussel, Patricia (Jose) Vargas; her sons Donald (Janet) Brignac, David (Donna) Brignac and Daniel (Marla) Brignac and her sisters Lorna Louque, Estelle Weil and Jeanne Melancon. She will be sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren: Jennifer, Sean, Seth, Marc, Jeffrey, Theresa, Rebecca, Mary Grace, Philip, Ryan, Timothy, Benjamin, James, Michael, Sarah, Daniel, Victoria and 28 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Roselynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, Louisiana followed by a Mass of Christian Burial (mask required) at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church in Paulina, Louisiana. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 504, Lutcher, Louisiana 70071. CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged.

