Odis Jason "Jake" Moran, 86, of Walker, LA, was called to heaven on September 14, 2019. Jake was born in Many, LA, on August 13, 1933. He is a Veteran of the Korean War. After military service, he worked for the Louisiana DOTD until his retirement in 1985. Jake has enjoyed his retirement years spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, fishing, gardening and repairing things. He was known for his fun-loving and generous nature and always had a joke, story or helping hand ready when needed. Jake had an unwavering faith in Jesus as his Savior and was an active member of Victory Baptist Church in Walker. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Alvin, Sr. and Mae Elizabeth Wedgeworth Moran; brothers Neuman, James, Thomas, and Amos; sisters Dora Moran, Esther Derby, and Willie Mae Harrison; his wife, Evelyn Moran and step children Sylvia Dianne Starns and Sandra Landry. Jake is survived by his sister Bobbye Ferrar; his children from his first marriage to Madeline Thompson Moran: daughter Becky Holmes with partner Brain Langhart; daughter Debbie with husband Jerry Chenevert, son Jason Moran with wife Patricia, and son Chuck Moran with partner Deb Bennett; niece Flavia Moran Brunson and nephew Amos Moran Jr.; grandchildren: Jeremy Holmes, Brandy Holmes with son Cairo, Brooke Holmes, Aaron Chenevert, Grace Chenevert, Eric Moran, Katelin Moran, Adam Moran with wife Svitlana and daughter Veronika, Jessica Moran, Sara Moran, Aaron Brunson, Lacey O'Connor with husband Chad, Jacy Addison, Jessica Addison with son Carter, Caleb Langhart, and Olivia Langhart; He is also survived by stepchildren Linda Tillman with husband Sonny, and Eddie Hoyt; step grandchildren Terry Slinker with wife Beverly, Raymond Slinker with partner Marie Ballard, Jodie Tircuit with husband Kyle, Dana Slinker with partner Curtis Slocum, Melissa Hebert with husband Seth, Charles Tillman, Charlene Woodard with husband David, Tonya Yusef with husband Ricky, Jeff Tillman with wife Christy, Lisa Tillman, Blake Hoyt with wife Amanda and Chase Hoyt. In addition, there are many nieces, nephews, step great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends who will miss Jake very much. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, October 5, at 1:00, at Victory Baptist Church, 31449 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, 2019
