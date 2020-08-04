1/1
Odis "Poochie" Martin Sr.
1948 - 2020
Odis Martin, Sr. affectionately known to others as "Poochie" and "Tob", was born September 26, 1948 in Gloster, MS to the late Gertrude Martin and James Butler. He departed his life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, Aug. 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday Aug. 6th, visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. Final viewing at the National Guard Armory, Gloster, MS from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster, MS. Odis leaves to cherish his memories; three daughters, Michelle Braxton of Baton Rouge, LA; Latasha Martin Delmore of Baton Rouge, LA; Natasha (Roscoe) Martin Harris of Prairieville, LA; two sons, Derrick Jarvis of Brusly, LA and Odis Martin, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; three step-children Renicca (Dennis) Wolfe of Baton Rouge, LA; Reginald (Shekethia) Williams of Lafayette, LA; and Regina (Harvey) Murphy of Brusly, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
