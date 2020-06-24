Oheachilla Mary Idikwu (nee Omenka) went home to Jesus on June 15, 2020, at age 49, after a brief illness at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Achilla was the loving daughter of Grace and Elijah Okwo Omenka born on November 15, 1970, in Otukpo, Benue State, Nigeria. As a young girl, she excelled in school and played Badminton on her University team while earning an Accounting Degree at the University of Jos. Achilla was married to her sweetheart and best friend (BF) Eng. David Idikwu in 2002. She is the loving and devoted mother to KingDavid, AchillaGrace, ApostlePaul, BishopPeniel, and Abdiel. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Achilla was unrelenting in her efforts to improve the lives of all around her as well as herself. She joined the services of Nigerian Communication Satelite (NIGCOMSAT) ltd of the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Manager (Accounts Dept.) from where she proceeded for a Second Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and then a Ph.D. at the Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. She loved singing, and held various volunteer roles in Churches. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her in practical ways. Achilla joins her Father Elijah Okwo Omenka and her Sister, Anne in Heaven. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband, and children. Inahi, as she was loving called, was the cherished sister of Emmanuel Omenka & wife Charity, Christiana & husband Godwin Eriba, Omenka O. Omenka Martha & husband Osie Aigbonoga, and Crown Mlohe Omenka. Mother Grace Omenka, many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins all of whom she touched deeply, will remember her tenacity, strength, versatility and sacrifices. In lieu of flowers, the Idikwu family asks that you donate to St. John's United Methodist Church, 230 Renee Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/oheachilla-mary-idikwu. You can contact the church at office@stjohnsbr.org">office@stjohnsbr.org">office@stjohnsbr.org">office@stjohnsbr.org or through their website at www.stjohnsbr.org.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.