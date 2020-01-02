Sis. Ola Mae Armstead departed this life on Thursday December 26, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1947 in Ethel, LA; to the late Charles Sr. and Mary Mack Armstead. Ola Mae Armstead leaves to cherish her memory, one son Quinton (Shonquitta) Armstead Sr., Zachary; LA; four grandchildren Alexis Bankston, Clinton, LA; NaQuincia Armstead, Baker, LA; Quinton Armstead, Jr. and Trinity Armstead, both of Baton Rouge, LA; 5 sisters; and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Freeman Baptist Church on January 4, 2020 at 10 AM; 4628 Hwy 955 W, Ethel, LA 70730.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020