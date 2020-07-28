Ola Mae Ivey Tweedy went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1920 to Nancy Brown Ivey and Henry Francis Ivey, Sr. Ola Mae was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 2 pm at Roselawn Memorial Park. Ola Mae is survived by two sons, Phil and Daryl Tweedy; niece, Carolyn Ancona Murray, sister-in-law, Rita Ivey and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip Arnold Tweedy, Sr.; two sisters Velma Ancona and Anna Belle Bosarge; brother Henry Francis Ivey, Jr. Ola Mae was a member of First Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge.

