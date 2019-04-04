A native and resident of Brusly, LA, Ola Ambeau passed Sunday, March 31, 2019. She retired from OLOL with 45 years of service. She is cherished by her son, Darrell (Regina) Ambeau, and her brothers and sister; Earl (Lois) Jackson Sr., Kenneth (Rose) Jackson, Ronald (Loria) Jackson and Connie Davis, Visitation, 9am - 11am, Funeral Services at 11 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 @ Israelite Baptist Church, Brusly LA, Elder George C. Pierce, Pastor.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019